BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €46.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.65 ($60.06).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up €1.12 ($1.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €45.36 ($52.74). 5,860,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.22.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

