Bodhi Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million (BOT)

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Bodhi has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $232.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00202285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01139067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00086569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023061 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke.

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Coinrail, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

