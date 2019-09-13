Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Scharf Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 5.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Booking worth $127,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,073.17.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $24.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,065.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,925.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,833.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,067.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.