BowsCoin (BSC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One BowsCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BowsCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. BowsCoin has a market cap of $12,566.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BowsCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin Profile

BSC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin.

Buying and Selling BowsCoin

BowsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BowsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BowsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BowsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.