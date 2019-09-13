Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) Stake Decreased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Boxwood Merger Corp. Units accounts for about 1.3% of Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Boxwood Merger Corp. Units during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000.

Get Boxwood Merger Corp. Units alerts:

OTCMKTS:BWMCU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. Boxwood Merger Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

About Boxwood Merger Corp. Units

Boxwood Merger Corp. operates as a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and business combination with various businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp. was formerly known as M Acquisition Company III Corporation and changed its name to Boxwood Merger Corp.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxwood Merger Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:BWMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Boxwood Merger Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxwood Merger Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.