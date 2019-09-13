Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Trading 18.2% Higher

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT)’s share price traded up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 216,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 292,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

Get Briacell Therapeutics alerts:

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Briacell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Briacell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briacell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.