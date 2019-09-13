Brickblock Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,847.00 (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Brickblock has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $13,847.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00139149 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,288.85 or 0.99941087 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Brickblock Token Profile

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

