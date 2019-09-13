Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:BDGE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 4,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $520.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 1,500 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $43,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,677.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph J. Santoro sold 1,700 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $48,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,979.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 446.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

