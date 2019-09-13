Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. Credit Suisse Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 201,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,555. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $745,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,409. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

