Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,939,198. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

