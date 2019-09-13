Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $5,282,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7,286.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 389,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 384,508 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,046,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,939,207. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

