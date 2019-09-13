British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,768 ($49.24).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded down GBX 103 ($1.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,970 ($38.81). The company had a trading volume of 3,132,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,004.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,973.67. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,801 ($49.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

