Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,519.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $228,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.