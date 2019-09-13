Brokerages Anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2019

Brokerages predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $780,000.00 to $1.24 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $4.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.25 million, with estimates ranging from $3.33 million to $8.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

LCTX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of LCTX remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,184. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX)

