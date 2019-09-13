Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will report sales of $459.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.70 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $546.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

VSTO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 711,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

