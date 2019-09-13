Brokerages Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to Post ($0.09) EPS

Shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.43 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.94 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellus Health an industry rank of 85 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of BLU traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 84,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,103. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

