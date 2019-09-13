Brokerages Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). T2 Biosystems posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T2 Biosystems.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTOO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,560,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.