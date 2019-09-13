Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$108.15

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIB.A. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$103.07. 454,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$75.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.05.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

