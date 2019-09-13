Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $14.06

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,827. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $439,914.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,732.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,782,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

