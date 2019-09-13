Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO Sells $834,349.09 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

