Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,485,300 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 4,015,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after buying an additional 1,010,271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 25,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

