Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.39

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 10006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,477,000 after buying an additional 828,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 807,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

