Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Tops $75.45 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Bytom has a market cap of $75.45 million and $7.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMart, RightBTC and EXX.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00665007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEx, CoinTiger, LBank, Kucoin, Cryptopia, BitMart, OTCBTC, OKEx, Huobi, CoinEgg, RightBTC, Neraex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, BigONE, FCoin, Bibox and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

