Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $231.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Citigroup lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CACI stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.84. The stock had a trading volume of 144,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,454. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Caci International has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $229.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.91.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $97,276.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,066.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Caci International by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Caci International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 49,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Caci International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 15,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Caci International by 46.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth about $24,890,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

