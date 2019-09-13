Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,122.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,009,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,936 shares of company stock worth $11,956,304 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,805,000 after buying an additional 2,072,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,117,000 after buying an additional 255,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,926,000 after buying an additional 235,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 88,828 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,469. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

