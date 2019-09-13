Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Sector Performer” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC started coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 223.31 ($2.92).

CNE stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 192 ($2.51). 1,513,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

