Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Sector Performer” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2019

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC started coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 223.31 ($2.92).

CNE stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 192 ($2.51). 1,513,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

