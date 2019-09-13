Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.38

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and traded as high as $12.54. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 14,669 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

