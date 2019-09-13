CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CalAmp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CalAmp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 19,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.91 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Wolfe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $566,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 156,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

