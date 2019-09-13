Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives $96.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. 261,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,299. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 44,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $4,341,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,628 shares in the company, valued at $44,001,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,290 shares of company stock worth $12,553,004. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.