Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$378.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$326.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$332.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$319.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$315.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$334.00.

Shares of CP traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$305.76. 226,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,519. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$228.35 and a 52-week high of C$323.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$313.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$299.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.19 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$311.21, for a total value of C$995,883.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$315.03, for a total value of C$72,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,188.73. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,164.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

