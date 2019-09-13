Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 439,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

