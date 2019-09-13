Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,902 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.21% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFFN. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,412,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 299,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.17. 15,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 26.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag purchased 2,015 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

