Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.23

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 15492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 26.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, insider Natalie G. Haag bought 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,718,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $202,669,000 after acquiring an additional 74,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,678,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

