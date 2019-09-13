CargoX Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $13,632.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

