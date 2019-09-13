Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Shares Down 0.8%

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$6.58 ($4.67) and last traded at A$6.59 ($4.67), 15,536 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.64 ($4.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The firm has a market cap of $461.30 million and a P/E ratio of 24.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.90.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Carindale Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

About Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP)

Carindale Property Trust (ASX Code: CDP) was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1996.The Trust's sole investment is a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale, one of Brisbane's largest regional shopping centre at approximately 136,609 square metres. Westfield Carindale currently generates annual sales of $896.5 million through its two department stores, two discount department stores, three supermarkets and more than 400 specialty retailers.The Trust is managed by Scentre Management Limited, a member of the Scentre Group.

