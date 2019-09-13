CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 86.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 6,633.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 44,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,228. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.12.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 15,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $1,323,794.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

