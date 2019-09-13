Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 187,336 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $801.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,347.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,792.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 358,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

