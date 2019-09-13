CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.23

Shares of CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $21.89. CARSALES COM LT/ADR shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded CARSALES COM LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. The company operates in five segments: Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; Asia; and Finance and Related Services. The Online Advertising Services segment provides classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services in automotive and non-automotive Websites.

