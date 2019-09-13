Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CTT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 6,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,127. The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

