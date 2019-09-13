Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was down 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 2,625,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,668% from the average daily volume of 94,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Celsius by 242.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 211,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 51.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Celsius by 39.7% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 139,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

