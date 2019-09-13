Centrality Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and $3.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00201773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.01140566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00086762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,737,330 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

