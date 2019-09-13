Centrex Metals (ASX:CXM) Trading Up 20.7%

Centrex Metals Limited (ASX:CXM) shares shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 69,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 216,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50.

Centrex Metals Company Profile (ASX:CXM)

Centrex Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for phosphate, potash, gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Ardmore phosphate rock project located to the south of Mt Isa in North West Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

