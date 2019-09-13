Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 804,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $635.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $2,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 292.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 47,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 25.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 492.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

