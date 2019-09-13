Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Tops $543.18 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00015022 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. Chainlink has a market cap of $543.18 million and $97.59 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00202843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01141449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022034 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, COSS, Huobi, Coinbase, Mercatox, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

