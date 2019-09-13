Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Giverny Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,073 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,745. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.