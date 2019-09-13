Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 365 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON CTR traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.97). 6,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.43 million and a P/E ratio of -46.43. Charles Taylor has a 52 week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 286 ($3.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Charles Taylor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.45%.

Charles Taylor Company Profile

Charles Taylor plc provides professional services and technology solutions to the insurance market in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Management Services, Adjusting Services, and Insurance Support Services businesses. The Management Services business provides management services to insurance companies, mutuals, and associations.

