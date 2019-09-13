Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce sales of $490.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.90 million and the highest is $493.14 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $470.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,336. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

