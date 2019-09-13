Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,738,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 8,804,800 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 733,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

CAKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 63,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,658.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,701,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after buying an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.