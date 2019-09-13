China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $14.85. China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $52.39 million and a PE ratio of -11.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.61.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

