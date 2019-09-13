China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 562,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.99. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,739,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after acquiring an additional 610,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,233,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 379,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.